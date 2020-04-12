SEC makes Alabama game official

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday the SEC announced that the Arkansas football team will host Alabama on Saturday December 12th. Kickoff time and tv information will be announced by the conference on Sunday.
The new schedule for the SEC comes after multiple games during the regular season were postponed due to Covid-19. This rescheduling of games makes sure that all 14 SEC teams play ten games in the 2020 season.
Before the season December 12th was marked as a designated date for any games postponed during the season. The SEC championship will be played the following Saturday.
Full list of SEC games on December 12th:
• LSU at Florida (rescheduled from October 17)
• Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from November 14)
• Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from November 14)
• Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from November 21)
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from November 28)
• Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from December 5)