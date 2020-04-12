SEC makes Alabama game official

The SEC announced that the Tide will be coming to Fayetteville on December 12th.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday the SEC announced that the Arkansas football team will host Alabama on Saturday December 12th. Kickoff time and tv information will be announced by the conference on Sunday.

The new schedule for the SEC comes after multiple games during the regular season were postponed due to Covid-19. This rescheduling of games makes sure that all 14 SEC teams play ten games in the 2020 season.

We'll host Alabama at DWRRS next Saturday for our final regular season game of the year. We'll have kickoff time and TV info on Sunday.https://t.co/Z2YHZVe6oe — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 4, 2020

Before the season December 12th was marked as a designated date for any games postponed during the season. The SEC championship will be played the following Saturday.

