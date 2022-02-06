Arkansas Football coach Sam Pittman signs new contract with UA

Sam Pittman will stay at the U of A through 2026 and his contract will be extended through 2027 if he leads Arkansas to seven wins in any one season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman has agreed to stay in Fayetteville for at least five more years.

The Razorback Football coach signed a new contract with the University of Arkansas that extends his employment through potentially the 2027 season based on on-field success. According to the university, he will also receive an increase in his base compensation.

The new five-year agreement began retroactively on Jan. 1, 2022, and is effective through Dec. 31, 2026. The agreement would be extended an additional year through Dec. 31, 2027, if Pittman leads Arkansas to seven wins in any one season (including a bowl game against a Power 5 or Top 25 team) during the contract term.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

“There is no doubt Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. Last fall, we won four trophies, including one for our victory in the Outback Bowl, and enjoyed our best season in a decade, and I believe we’re just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

The new deal raises Pittman’s base salary to $5 million annually with compensation escalators based on the number of wins per season and incentive bonuses based on postseason success.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

The Razorbacks won eight games combined in the three seasons prior to Pittman’s arrival before winning nine games in 2021, including an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, for the program’s most wins in a decade. Arkansas finished the season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, ending the season ranked for the first time since 2011.

Arkansas hosts seven games in Fayetteville for the first time ever this fall beginning with Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Razorbacks jump into conference play the following week against South Carolina at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

A home date against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 on ESPN+/SECN+ wraps up a three-game stretch at home to start the year. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will also host Alabama on Oct. 1, Liberty on Nov. 5, LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss on Nov. 19.

