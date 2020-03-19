Sam Pittman part three: The time finally comes to be a head coach

Long time assistant gets first head coaching gig in the SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas was supposed to start spring practice on Monday, March 16 but like the rest of the sports world, that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The lack of football makes a lot of us depressed that's why we're bringing you the full interview 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford had with new Razorback coach Sam Pittman.

On Wednesday, Pittman talked about what it means to him to finally get that first head coaching position and how much the roster of the Razorbacks affected his decision to take the position.

On Tuesday, Pittman walked through the steps of what he was looking for in a coaching staff and what led to him keeping receivers coach Justin Stepp, the only carryover from the Chad Morris era.