Sam Carter confirms departure as Arkansas defensive backs coach

Carter is reportedly taking the same position with Ole Miss.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Carter confirmed his departure as Arkansas' defensive backs coach, sharing a thank you message Monday night on Twitter.

Arkansas,



It's been a great two years coaching at this prestigious university. I will always be grateful for my time here.



To Mr. Yurachek, Coach Pittman and Coach Odom, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve and coach our student athletes.



-Coach Sam Carter — Sam Carter (@CoachCarterArk) January 25, 2022

Carter spent the past two seasons coaching the Hogs' secondary after coming over from Mizzou, where he served under current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as a quality control coach.

Arkansas' pass defense was the 5th-best in the SEC this past season, allowing just over 215 pass yards per game.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carter is leaving to take the defensive backs coach position at fellow SEC West school Ole Miss.

One player to break out under Carter was safety Jalen Catalon, who took to Twitter to thank his now former position coach.

Thank you @CoachCarterArk for everything you have done for me and my family and helping be the best I can be on and off the field. All love🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/k4wdoF0Ttl — Jalen Catalon (@jcatalon27) January 25, 2022