Sam Carter confirms departure as Arkansas defensive backs coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Carter confirmed his departure as Arkansas' defensive backs coach, sharing a thank you message Monday night on Twitter.
Carter spent the past two seasons coaching the Hogs' secondary after coming over from Mizzou, where he served under current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as a quality control coach.
Arkansas' pass defense was the 5th-best in the SEC this past season, allowing just over 215 pass yards per game.
According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carter is leaving to take the defensive backs coach position at fellow SEC West school Ole Miss.
One player to break out under Carter was safety Jalen Catalon, who took to Twitter to thank his now former position coach.
Carter becomes the second position coach to leave the Arkansas staff in the past couple days. The Razorbacks reportedly fired defensive line coach Jermial Ashley on Sunday (first reported by Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette).