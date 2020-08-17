Razorbacks to play five games in Fayetteville, tailgating not permitted

With almost 33,000 seats sold, only 16,000 to 17,000 seats will be available for each home game, and many new safety measures are being implemented.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will play a 10-game SEC only schedule, including five premium games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (DWRRS).

In consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), multiple new safety measures will be implemented, some traditional game-day experiences will be changed or eliminated and stadium capacity will be limited for the 2020 season.

To maintain 6-feet of spacing in every direction between seating blocks, the estimated percentage of capacity permitted inside DWRRS is 21-23%, including premium areas, general seating and student allocated seating.

Almost 33,000 season tickets were sold (not including students) and approximately 16,000 to 17,000 seats will available each game.

Razorbacks Athletics has prepared a plan to allow as many season ticket purchasers as possible the chance to attend multiple games this season.

Season ticket purchasers will be able to request either a 5-game, 3-game (LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss) or 2-game (Georgia, Alabama) season ticket plan.

Season ticket holders will receive an email survey next week that will allow them to submit their preference regarding available ticket packages.

The Razorback Ticket Center and Razorback Foundation will review requests and allocate requested seats as available based on the 2020 Annual Fund membership level and Priority Points.

Suite and loge box holders will have access to a 5-game season ticket plan inclusive of the number of permanent seats in their suite or loge box.

Razorback Athletics say they will continue to work closely with ADH to monitor potential changes to the state protocols and adjust capacity accordingly.

Based on anticipated ticket allocations, there will be limited changes to parking lot assignments, and additional information will be sent at a later date.

Home Games

No. 3 Alabama

No. 4 Georgia

No. 5 LSU

No. 26 Tennessee Ole Miss

Away Games

Mississippi State

No. 11 Auburn

No. 13 Texas A&M

Missouri

No. 8 Florida

Health and Safety Measures

All event staff and employees will wear face coverings at all times

All guests will be required to wear face coverings (over the nose and mouth) from the time they get in line to enter the stadium until the time of exiting

Lines will be queued at all gates, concession stands and merchandise locations, following social distance guidelines with 6-feet distancing markers placed throughout the venue and strictly enforced

Contactless transactions will be introduced for concessions and merchandise purchases

Restroom layouts have been modified to provide proper social distancing.

Handwashing/Hand sanitizing stations will be added throughout facilities to supplement restroom use

Extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts including deep cleaning prior to games and disinfecting of high-frequency touchpoints throughout the event

Mobile-only ticketing to provide contactless experience at gates and in the stands. Click here for more information about mobile ticketing

Tailgating will not be permitted, per ADH directive

Reduced capacity in the venue, based upon current state Phase II social distancing standards

Game Day – What to Expect

Tailgating: Tailgating is an extremely important aspect of the college football game-day experience. However, based upon direction from the ADH, tailgating will not be permitted on University of Arkansas property this fall. This is inclusive of parking lots and tented areas such as Victory Village and The Gardens

Shuttle Service: Limited shuttle service will be provided and operate at a reduced capacity and face coverings will be required

Parking Lots: Parking lots will open 3 hours prior to kickoff

Gates Opening: Gates to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will open 30 minutes later than in previous years. In 2020, general seating gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and suite and loge gate entries will open 2 hours prior to kickoff

Gate Entry: It is recommended that fans enter the stadium through the gate designated in our game week communication

HogTown: The pregame fan fest/street festival that debuted last season on Maple Street will be put on hold for the 2020 season

Hog Walk: The tradition of lining the ropes of Lot 44 (The Pit) to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium will be put on pause for this season. The team buses will drop the players off right at the front of the game-day locker room entrance

Running Through the A: The field must be cleared of activity prior to the team coming out of the locker room, so their ‘running through the A’ formed by the band on the field will be eliminated for the upcoming season

Spirit Squads: While cheerleaders, pom squad and mascots will be in attendance and visible in some capacity, they will not be allowed to be on the sidelines during the game and their direct interactions with fans will be eliminated, due to social distancing precautions

Game Tickets

Allocations of seats grouped in club areas and in the general bowl must be distanced 6-feet apart from each other as per ADH guidelines. As such, fans should not expect to receive their normal season ticket location this year.

If for any reason you do not feel comfortable attending games this fall, please contact the Razorback Ticket Center to discuss your options, including donating all or a portion of your ticket purchase to the Razorback Foundation. Rest assured, you will be able to renew the same seat locations for the 2021 season.

Concessions

More transactions from food and beverage stands will take place electronically.

Will introduce mobile ordering and express pickup will be available.

Grab and Go locations have been added to speed up service.

Streamlined menu offering to speed up service.

Social distancing guidelines and queued lines

All packaging will be closed or bagged

All condiments in PC bag or vessel

All serving utensils individually packaged

Every other point of sale in the concession stands will be open to allow for social distancing

Sneeze guards/plexiglass at point of sale counters

No soda refills and drinking fountains taken off-line

No self-service

Hog Heaven Team Store

Implement new digital buying options, with all being electronic transactions

Store occupancy restrictions and limit entry/exit passageways

Sneeze guards/plexiglass dividers at point of sale counters

Hand sanitizing stations added in stores

Implement social distancing line queuing (physical distance markers on the floor)

Same guidelines apply at Bud Walton Arena

Store inventory will be reduced to create more space

Ingress and egress will be monitored to manage store occupancy

Restrooms

Restroom layouts have been modified to provide social distancing and line queues

Handwashing/Hand sanitizing stations added throughout facilities to supplement restroom use

Mothering Rooms on concourse: Capacity limited and furniture arranged to provide social distancing

First Aid Stations on concourse: Capacity limited and furniture arranged to provide social distancing

Cooling stations/waiting rooms added for overflow

Cleaning and Sanitation