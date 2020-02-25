Razorbacks to face Louisiana Tech in 2024 football season

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are set to square off inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. The game will be the first between the two schools since 2016 when the Hogs beat Louisiana Tech 21-20 to open the season. Arkansas is 4-0 all time against the Bulldogs dating back to the first meeting in 1901, a 16-0 win at Louisiana Tech.