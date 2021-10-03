Razorbacks start spring practice

Pittman gets first crack at March action

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's the start of year two for Sam Pittman, but still a chance for some firsts. Last season, the team couldn't get together until fall due to COVID-19 protocols, so here we are in March of 2021, and it's Sam Pittman's first spring practice as head coach of the Razorbacks



To the relief of fans and media members everywhere, we will not be subject to months of 5-6 quarterbacks being named the possible number one. KJ Jefferson is practicing with the ones, Malik Hornsby with the twos. Pittman anticipates a “fun” battle for the quarterback spot, but that’s where things stand at the start of spring practice.

That's just one of several position battles that will heat up as March turns into April, all ahead of the spring game at Razorback stadium on April 17th.

Welcome to day one of Arkansas football spring practice pic.twitter.com/DmMJCtrmef — Tyler Cass (@5NEWSTyler) March 9, 2021

Grant Morgan, linebacker and now elder-stateman of the defense, was excited for day one.

“Today was awesome, I don’t think we could’ve started it any better. We had a really good practice, we went really fast, did a lot of good things. He called us up on inside run afterwards and said that was the best inside period I’ve ever see without pads. So we did good.”