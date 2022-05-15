Razorbacks land wide receiver transfer Matt Landers

Landers played two seasons at Georgia before scoring five touchdowns for Toledo last season.

The Razorbacks are adding more talent to their wide receiver room.

Arkansas landed a commitment from former Toledo receiver Matt Landers on Sunday.

In his lone season at Toledo, Landers tallied 20 catches for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

Previous to that, Landers started his career at Georgia, where he spent two seasons and registered nine catches, including a two receptions for 27 yards against Arkansas in his only game of the 2020 season.

Landers is the second wide receiver transfer the Hogs have pulled in for the 2022 season, joining Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood.