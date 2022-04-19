Razorbacks land commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown

The Razorback football recruiting train is picking up momentum in the 2023 class.
On Tuesday, Arkansas landed a commitment from Luke Brown, a four-star offensive tackle out of Paris, TN.
According to 247Sports, Brown is rated as the No. 259 player in the country, the 12th-ranked interior offensive lineman, and the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee.
Additionally, Brown becomes the third four-star in the Hogs' 2023 class, alongside tight ends Luke Hasz, Shemar Easter and Jaden Hamm.
The 6-5, 300-pound Tennessee native previously visited Arkansas on March 5th, where he picked up an offer and met with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.
With Brown's commitment, the Hogs now have 11 commits in the 2023 class, and are projected to rise to the No. 2 ranked class in the cycle on 247Sports, just ahead of Ohio State and behind Texas Tech.