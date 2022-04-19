Razorbacks land commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown

The Tennessee native becomes Arkansas' fourth four-star commit in the 2023 class.

The Razorback football recruiting train is picking up momentum in the 2023 class.

On Tuesday, Arkansas landed a commitment from Luke Brown, a four-star offensive tackle out of Paris, TN.

According to 247Sports, Brown is rated as the No. 259 player in the country, the 12th-ranked interior offensive lineman, and the fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Additionally, Brown becomes the third four-star in the Hogs' 2023 class, alongside tight ends Luke Hasz, Shemar Easter and Jaden Hamm.

The 6-5, 300-pound Tennessee native previously visited Arkansas on March 5th, where he picked up an offer and met with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.