Razorback Football

Razorbacks extend Pittman's contract

Head Hog to stick around through 2025 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday Hunter Yurachek announced that Arkansas and Sam Pittman have agreed to reset the head coach's contract.

Pittman will now have an extra season on his deal that runs through the 2025 season. The school will pay him an annual base salary of $3 million dollars per season.

In his first season on hill Pittman led Arkansas to a 3-7 record, snapping their 20 game SEC losing streak.

It was also announced that the Razorbacks week two game with Texas will begin at 6 p.m. and air prime time on ESPN. 

