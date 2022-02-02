Razorbacks announce dates for spring football, homecoming and family weekend

Arkansas will host Liberty on homecoming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans have a couple more dates to circle on their 2022 calendars after the Razorbacks announced spring football, homecoming and family weekend dates on Wednesday.

The Hogs will start spring football on Sunday, March 13. That day will mark the first of 15 practices.

Arkansas will host a practice that will be free and open to the public at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, April 16. It will get underway at 11 a.m.

Once the regular season gets underway, the Hogs will have family weekend from September 16-18, with Arkansas hosting Missouri State on that weekend. The game will mark the return of current Missouri State head coach, and former Arkansas head coach, Bobby Petrino to Fayetteville.

Homecoming will be on November 5 when Arkansas hosts Liberty.

Those two games are part of a 7-game home slate for Arkansas this season, which kicks off against Cincinnati on September 3. The Bearcats are coming off a season in which they became the first Group of Five team to ever reach the College Football Playoff.