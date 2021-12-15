x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Football

Razorback football 2022 recruiting class one of the top in the nation

Keep up to date with latest Razorback football signings here.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Early National Signing Day the Arkansas football program brought home one of the top classes in the nation. The Hogs have secured 22 commitments, including four from our local high school teams. 

Arkansas in-state commitments: 

Kaden Henley - Linebacker: Shiloh

JJ Hollingsworth - Defense end: Greenland

Hunter Talley - Tight end: Siloam Springs

Isaiah Sategna - Wide receiver: Fayetteville  

On Wednesday, Arkansas also got a commitment from Samuel Mbake, a four-star wide receiver out of Georgia. 

Also, Bentonville wide receiver Chas Nimrod signed to play at Tennessee, while Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner will be playing for Indiana. 

Check back for updates to this list throughout the day.

RELATED: Jalen Catalon to return to Arkansas in 2022

RELATED: Grant Morgan makes Razorback history after winning Burlsworth Trophy

In Other News

5NEWS previews early signing day