Razorback football 2022 recruiting class one of the top in the nation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Early National Signing Day the Arkansas football program brought home one of the top classes in the nation. The Hogs have secured 22 commitments, including four from our local high school teams.
Arkansas in-state commitments:
Kaden Henley - Linebacker: Shiloh
JJ Hollingsworth - Defense end: Greenland
Hunter Talley - Tight end: Siloam Springs
Isaiah Sategna - Wide receiver: Fayetteville
On Wednesday, Arkansas also got a commitment from Samuel Mbake, a four-star wide receiver out of Georgia.
Also, Bentonville wide receiver Chas Nimrod signed to play at Tennessee, while Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner will be playing for Indiana.
