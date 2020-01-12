Rakeem Boyd opts out of the rest of the season

The Arkansas running back will prepare for the NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas starting running back Rakeem Boyd announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he would forgo the remainder of the college football season, choosing instead to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Razorbacks have two games remaining on the schedule, at Missouri on December 5th and a home game against Alabama, the date for which has not been announced. Boyd missed the last Arkansas game against LSU due to COVID-19 protocols.

Boyd had a monster 2019 season, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal Razorback campaign. He rushed for 1,133 yards and 8 touchdowns, and was considered a strong candidate for the NFL Draft. However, Boyd surprised many by choosing to come back to Arkansas for the 2020 season. He has struggled, racking up just 309 yards and three scores, hampered at times by injury. Backup Trelon Smith, who has been dynamic at times this year, is expected to assume starting duties for the Razorbacks.

Boyd started his career at Texas A&M before transferring after a redshirt season. He starred at Independence Community College, where he was heavily featured in the Netflix documentary series Last Chance U. He signed with Arkansas as a part of Chad Morris' first recruiting class. Boyd is now the sixth Razorback to opt out of the 2020 season at some point, joining Jerry Jacobs, Jarques McClellion, Jordon Curtis, Shamar Nash, and Chibueze Nwanna.

Behind Smith, the Hog running back room now looks pretty depleted, with Dominique Johnson the only other scholarship back left. TJ Hammonds has plenty of running back experience, despite being mostly listed as a wide receiver this season.