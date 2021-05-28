x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Football

Postponed 2020 Arkansas-Notre Dame game rescheduled for 2028

The teams also will play at Arkansas in 2025.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame says its home game against Arkansas that originally was set for 2020 and wasn't played due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be played in 2028.  

Arkansas' first trip to Notre Dame originally was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. 

The teams also will play at Arkansas in 2025.  

Lou Holtz was a successful coach for both programs. He earned a 60-21-2 record over seven seasons at Arkansas from 1977 to 1983. He had a 100-30-2 record at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996. 

RELATED: Locked On Razorbacks: Hogs didn’t have any letdown in game 1 of SEC Tourney

RELATED: The Day Sports Stopped