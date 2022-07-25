Pool Named to Butkus Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior linebacker Bumper Pool was named to the watch list for the prestigious Butkus Award on Monday, which is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

The Butkus Award watch list includes 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.