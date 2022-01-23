Ozark offensive lineman Brock Burns commits to Arkansas

Burns will join the Hogs as a preferred walk-on

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ozark offensive lineman Brock Burns is staying home to play his college football.

Burns announced his commitment Sunday evening to Arkansas, where he'll join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk on. He picked up the offer last week.

Burns is listed at 6'4", 290 pounds and held offers from Kansas and Middle Tennessee State.

The Ozark native was previously committed to the Jayhawks, but backed off that pledge last January. He is rated as the No. 25 overall player in the state of Arkansas for the 2022 class.