One-on-One with Sam Pittman: Landing the Arkansas job

Arkansas was supposed to start spring practice on Monday, March 16 but like the rest of the sports world, that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The lack of football makes a lot of us depressed that's why we're bringing you the full interview 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford had with new Razorback coach Sam Pittman.
On Monday, part one of the series aired as the two talked about what passion Pittman has for Arkansas and what he had to do to impress Hunter Yurachek.