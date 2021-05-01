Multiple Hogs sign as undrafted free agents

Boyd, Franks, Jacobs and Kelly all headed to the NFL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All seven rounds of the 2021 NFL draft came and went, and Jonathan Marshall (6th round, NY Jets) was the only Razorback to hear his name called. But several other former Razorbacks are getting their shot at the pros as free agents.

After coming over from Florida as a grad transfer, Feleipe Franks gave Arkansas just what it needed at quarterback. now, after one year as a Hog, Franks will get a shot in the NFL in Atlanta, after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Rakkem Boyd, the lightning rod running back who came to Arkansas after a star-turn on Last Chance U, is headed to the Detroit Lions, along with Jerry Jacobs. Both Boyd and Jacobs started the season for Arkansas before opting out after getting banged up. They'll join Pro Hog Frank Ragnow in Detroit.

Swear ima make em pay.. been in this position before — Rakeem boyd ™ (@boyd_rakeem) May 2, 2021