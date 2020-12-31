Morgan Garners AFCA All-America Second Team Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan has been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America Second Team.
Morgan becomes the first Razorback to earn All-America honors since OL Frank Ragnow in 2017. He's the first Arkansas defender since Ken Hamlin in 2002 to earn All-America status and first linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001.
He ranks second in the nation with 111 total tackles and third averaging 12.3 tackles per game - the most in the Southeastern Conference - and was named to the coaches’ and AP All-SEC First Team. The Greenwood, Ark. native also added five passes broken up, two quarterback hurries, one interception return for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss to his season stat line. The Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker, named Morgan a semifinalist.
He has recorded 15 or more tackles in four games, the most in a single-season at Arkansas since Ken Hamlin in 2002 and the most by an SEC player since Missouri’s Kentrell Brothers in 2015. The former walk-on became the first Razorback since Tony Bua in 2003 to record consecutive 15+ tackle games with his second 19-tackle performance of the year against LSU. He is the only FBS player this season to record six games of at least 12 tackles.
His first 19-tackle game came in the 33-21 win over Ole Miss while adding 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown, becoming the second FBS player since 2000 to total at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. For his performance, he was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week and Athlon Sports Defensive Player of the Week.
Both of Morgan’s 19-tackle performances are tied for the third-most in a single-game by an FBS player this season. LSU’s Kevin Minter (2012) was the last SEC player to have two 19-tackle performances in the same year.Morgan is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. The trophy is named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American OL Brandon Burlsworth. The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony at noon on January 4.