Morgan Garners AFCA All-America Second Team Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan has been named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America Second Team.

Morgan becomes the first Razorback to earn All-America honors since OL Frank Ragnow in 2017. He's the first Arkansas defender since Ken Hamlin in 2002 to earn All-America status and first linebacker since Jermaine Petty in 2001.

The 2nd team honor from @WeAreAFCA makes @grantmorgan15 the first Arkansas LB to earn All-America status since Jermaine Petty in 2001. pic.twitter.com/5JvJWZ6EsE — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 31, 2020

He ranks second in the nation with 111 total tackles and third averaging 12.3 tackles per game - the most in the Southeastern Conference - and was named to the coaches’ and AP All-SEC First Team. The Greenwood, Ark. native also added five passes broken up, two quarterback hurries, one interception return for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss to his season stat line. The Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker, named Morgan a semifinalist.

He has recorded 15 or more tackles in four games, the most in a single-season at Arkansas since Ken Hamlin in 2002 and the most by an SEC player since Missouri’s Kentrell Brothers in 2015. The former walk-on became the first Razorback since Tony Bua in 2003 to record consecutive 15+ tackle games with his second 19-tackle performance of the year against LSU. He is the only FBS player this season to record six games of at least 12 tackles.

His first 19-tackle game came in the 33-21 win over Ole Miss while adding 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown, becoming the second FBS player since 2000 to total at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. For his performance, he was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week and Athlon Sports Defensive Player of the Week.