LIVE BLOG: #16 Arkansas vs. #7 Texas A&M

ARLINGTON, Texas — - Arkansas and Texas A&M open up SEC play in a highly anticipated matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kick off is set for around 2:45 pm CT.

- Good news for Hogs fans: Dalton Wagner and Ricky Stromberg are both set to start today for Arkansas. Razorbacks offensive line will be at full health to take on the Aggies' talented defensive line.

- Aggies received to start the game. Isaiah Spiller and then Zach Calzada picked up a couple first downs, before the Hogs forced a punt near midfield. Arkansas will start its first drive at its own 14-yard line.

- Hogs take a 3-0 lead! A promising opening drive for Arkansas saw Trelon Smith rack up 45 yards on four carries, and KJ Jefferson deliver a a 23-yard strike to Treylon Burks. A holding penalty led to the drive stalling in Aggie territory though. Cam Little knocked a 46-yard field goal right down the middle with 8:20 left in the 1st quarter.

- WHAT A THROW! On the first play of Arkansas' next possession, KJ Jefferson throws an absolute dime to Treylon Burks down the sideline for an 85-yard TD. 10-0 Arkansas late in the 1st quarter.

- The Hogs faithful are feeling it. Arkansas ends the first quarter with Warren Thompson finding Burks on the WR pass. It's 10-0 Razorbacks at the end of the 1st quarter. Hogs have 1st and 10 on their 45-yard line.

- The Hogs are rolling! Jefferson hits AJ Green on a wheel route, and the running back does the rest, breaking a couple of tackles for the 48-yd TD. Just a minute into the 2nd quarter, it's 17-0 Arkansas!

- The Arkansas defense is flying to the ball. Tre Williams is playing especially well, wreaking havoc on consecutive plays. Hogs have a four tackles for loss, and a sack by Williams on the most recent Texas A&M drive to force the punt.

- A big break for A&M. Burks is ruled out of bounds on what would've been a spectacular catch to set up the Hogs in the red zone. Burks then makes another good reception to set up a 4th and short, but the Aggie defense stuffs the Razorbacks. Still 17-0 Arkansas with just over 2 minutes left in the half.

- Aggies manage to get on the board just before halftime. Seth Small makes a 49-yd field goal with 21 seconds left in the half. The Arkansas lead is now 17-3.