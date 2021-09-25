LIVE BLOG: #16 Arkansas vs. #7 Texas A&M

ARLINGTON, Texas — - Arkansas and Texas A&M open up SEC play in a highly anticipated matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kick off is set for around 2:45 pm CT.
- Good news for Hogs fans: Dalton Wagner and Ricky Stromberg are both set to start today for Arkansas. Razorbacks offensive line will be at full health to take on the Aggies' talented defensive line.
- Aggies received to start the game. Isaiah Spiller and then Zach Calzada picked up a couple first downs, before the Hogs forced a punt near midfield. Arkansas will start its first drive at its own 14-yard line.
- Hogs take a 3-0 lead! A promising opening drive for Arkansas saw Trelon Smith rack up 45 yards on four carries, and KJ Jefferson deliver a a 23-yard strike to Treylon Burks. A holding penalty led to the drive stalling in Aggie territory though. Cam Little knocked a 46-yard field goal right down the middle with 8:20 left in the 1st quarter.
- WHAT A THROW! On the first play of Arkansas' next possession, KJ Jefferson throws an absolute dime to Treylon Burks down the sideline for an 85-yard TD. 10-0 Arkansas late in the 1st quarter.
- The Hogs faithful are feeling it. Arkansas ends the first quarter with Warren Thompson finding Burks on the WR pass. It's 10-0 Razorbacks at the end of the 1st quarter. Hogs have 1st and 10 on their 45-yard line.
- The Hogs are rolling! Jefferson hits AJ Green on a wheel route, and the running back does the rest, breaking a couple of tackles for the 48-yd TD. Just a minute into the 2nd quarter, it's 17-0 Arkansas!
- The Arkansas defense is flying to the ball. Tre Williams is playing especially well, wreaking havoc on consecutive plays. Hogs have a four tackles for loss, and a sack by Williams on the most recent Texas A&M drive to force the punt.
- A big break for A&M. Burks is ruled out of bounds on what would've been a spectacular catch to set up the Hogs in the red zone. Burks then makes another good reception to set up a 4th and short, but the Aggie defense stuffs the Razorbacks. Still 17-0 Arkansas with just over 2 minutes left in the half.
- Aggies manage to get on the board just before halftime. Seth Small makes a 49-yd field goal with 21 seconds left in the half. The Arkansas lead is now 17-3.
- HALFTIME: #16 Arkansas 17, #6 Texas A&M 3. Hogs are outgaining Aggies 307-134, including 229 pass yds for KJ Jefferson on FBS's top pass defense. Razorbacks need to clean up penalties, and finish their drives in the 2nd half, and they'll be in good shape.