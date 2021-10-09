LIVE BLOG: #13 Arkansas at #17 Ole Miss

Follow along as the Razorbacks travel to Oxford to take on the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

OXFORD, Miss — Welcome to the 5NEWS live blog for today's game, as the 13th ranked Hogs are in Oxford to take on No. 17 Ole Miss. Kick off is set for 11 am CT on ESPN.

Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season. The Razorbacks come into today's game as underdogs of 5.5 points.

- Arkansas receives the ball to start the game. A touchback puts the ball at the 25, and we're underway!

- Hogs get a first down but the drive stalls before mid-field. A good punt return for Ole Miss gives them possession near their own 40.

- The Arkansas defense forces a three-and-out on Ole Miss' first possession. A good start for both defenses. Hogs will start their 2nd drive at their own 18.

- Razorbacks are definitely running some up tempo offense early on. First downs from Jefferson, Burks and Smith already on this drive.

- Hogs faced a 4th and 1, but Rocket Sanders easily moves the chains to keep the drive alive. Now well into Ole Miss territory.

- Jefferson finds Sanders down the seam on a 3rd and 11, then Jefferson keeps it himself up the middle for the 5 yd touchdown! Hogs score first, and take the 7-0 lead. Impressive drive: 15 plays, 82 yards.

- Arkansas has come in with a clear game-plan to attack an Ole Miss rush defense that came in ranked third-worst in the SEC. Jefferson already has 38 yards on 7 carries, and Arkansas as a team has 76 rush yards on 17 carries through just two drives.

Arkansas jumps out to the early lead in Oxford, up 7-0 after KJ Jefferson touchdown run pic.twitter.com/zRA39LubmF — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 9, 2021

- Ole Miss has converted two 4th downs on this drive and are now knocking on the door of the red zone.

-END OF 1ST QUARTER: Arkansas leads Ole Miss 7-0. Rebels are driving though, with the ball on the Hogs 13-yard line. Razorbacks won the time of possession in that quarter 9:32 to 5:21.

- Touchdown Ole Miss. After another 4th down conversion, Matt Corral punches it in on the following play with a 5-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good though, so Arkansas still leads 7-6.

- Hogs are driving, but Warren Thompson drops what would've been a beautiful TD throw by Jefferson. They pick up a first down on the next play though on an Ole Miss facemask penalty.

- Touchdown Arkansas! Trelon Smith powers his way to the end zone on a 14-yard run, extending the ball over the goal line as he was brought down. The Hogs are punching Ole Miss in the mouth with 135 yards on 25 carries so far, over 5 yards per carry. Hogs lead 14-6 in the 2nd quarter.

Trelon Smith powers his way in for the Arkansas TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/ndZ67Zj1EE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2021

- A busted coverage for Arkansas leads to an Ole Miss touchdown. Corral to Dontario Drummond for a 67-yd TD on an easy pitch and catch. Corral then runs in the 2-pt conversion. 14-14 in the 2nd quarter.

Matt Corral ➡️ Dontario Drummond 67-yard TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZBDeSVvw5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2021

- Tough break for the Hogs. Sanders does great to fight for extra yards, but gets the ball stripped in Ole Miss territory. First turnover of the game goes the Rebels way.

- Jefferson hits Thompson for 14 yards on a 3rd and 16, then finds him again on 4th and 2 to move the sticks. Another 3rd down coming up at the Ole Miss 29-yd line.

- Less than ideal end to the half for Arkansas. Missed Cam Little FG and then a Matt Corral TD run makes it 21-14 Ole Miss.

- HALF: Ole Miss 21, Arkansas 14. The Rebels will get the ball to start the 2nd half.

- 2nd half is underway

- Rebels connect on a 50-yard FG on their first drive of the half. Ole Miss leads Arkansas 24-14.

- Touchdown Arkansas! A big response from the Hogs offense. They drive down in 8 plays, Jefferson hits Trey Knox on 3rd and Goal for the short TD pass. Nice play design as it looked like a designed QB run before KJ pulled back and found Knox all alone in the end zone. Hogs cut the deficit to 24-21.

- Ole Miss goes for 4th down on their own 34 yard line and get stuffed! Hogs take over with great field position.

- Hogs convert the field position into three points with a Cam Little 31-yard field goal. We're all tied up at 24 in Oxford.

- The tie doesn't last long. Snoop Connor breaks a 51-yard touchdown run and it's 31-24 Ole Miss. Rebels have done a lot of their damage with explosive plays today whereas Arkansas has had more methodical drives.

- Touchdown Arkansas! KJ Jefferson connects with Treylon Burks on back to back HUGE pitch and catches down the sideline. Then Jefferson front flips into the end zone on 2nd and goal. We're all tied up again, 31-31.

- END OF 3RD QUARTER: Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 31. Buckle up for a wild 4th quarter.