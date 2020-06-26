Jaquayln Crawford transfers to Arkansas

Hogs land former Oklahoma wideout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman is all about recruiting, but took a page from Eric Musselman's playbook for his latest addition. Jaquayln Crawford, former Oklahoma wide receiver, is transferring to Arkansas. He'll have to sit out 2020 before having two years of eligibility remaining.

Crawford was a four star recruit out of Texas, and chose the Sooners over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and more. Crawford appeared in just one game for Oklahoma, before entering the transfer portal in November of 2019.