Jaquayln Crawford transfers to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman is all about recruiting, but took a page from Eric Musselman's playbook for his latest addition. Jaquayln Crawford, former Oklahoma wide receiver, is transferring to Arkansas. He'll have to sit out 2020 before having two years of eligibility remaining.
Crawford was a four star recruit out of Texas, and chose the Sooners over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and more. Crawford appeared in just one game for Oklahoma, before entering the transfer portal in November of 2019.
Justin Stepp initially recruited Crawford out of high school, and it was Stepp again who was instrumental to getting Crawford to Fayetteville the second time around. He has reportedly been accepted in to school and should be in classes by the fall.