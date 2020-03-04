In-state linebacker commits to Razorbacks

2021 prospect played at Forrest City in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas picked up some much needed momentum in the first offseason under new head coach Sam Pittman and now the Razorbacks coach landed another prospect for his second class.

Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant made his commitment on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"Looking at how the virus has affected everyone it made me think about family more than ever," Avant told 247Sports. "When you have an opportunity to go to college anywhere it's a privilege. I do want to thank every school that extended an offer to me. I just wanted to be close to my family."

Avant has transferred to play at Jonesboro for the 2020 season after spending last fall at Forrest City. He is ranked as the No. 50 outside linebacker prospect in the country as listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.