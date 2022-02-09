Hogs bury the Bearcats 31-24 in season opener

#19 Arkansas takes down #23 Cincinnati 31-24 to begin the season in style!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #19 Arkansas football started the 2022 season where they left off last fall, knocking off #23 Cincinnati, 31-24. The attendance was 74,751, the seventh-largest crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium history.

It was the first time Arkansas opened the season with a top 25 matchup in Fayetteville.

LSU Dwight McGlothern got the start and made an immediate impact. On the Bearcats first drive, Mcglothern would come away with an interception and a 51-yard return.

Two plays later KJ Jefferson kept it himself for a 15-yard touchdown run, the first score of the season for Arkansas.

Cincinnati moved the ball well in the first quarter but had nothing to show for it. After a missed 25-yard field goal the Hogs took their 7-0 lead into the second period.

The Arkansas offense struggled in the second quarter, but the defense held firm with a bend don't break mentality. Drew Sanders would record his first sack as a Razorback, but the Hogs did lose Myles Slusher with an injury.

The Bearcats would miss a 48-yard field goal with a minute left in the half, their second miss of the day.

That opened things up for the Hogs to add a bit of separation. Rocket Sanders put Arkansas deep in Bearcat territory with a 37-yard run. On the next play, Jefferson found Trey Knox in the endzone. Arkansas was able to double its lead before halftime, 14-0.

The Bearcats opened the second half with a twelve-play, 75-yard drive for their first touchdown of the game. Former LSU running back Corey Kiner ran it in for the score.

Arkansas would respond with an eight-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown. The drive ended with Jefferson's second TD pass of the day, this time to Jadon Haselwood.

Both touchdowns were thrown to transfer wide receivers. Terry Hampton and Drew Sanders held firm on defense making it a big day for the Hogs' new weapons.

Haselwood stuck the landing pic.twitter.com/NYohKC9vUq — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 3, 2022

Back and forth we went, the Bearcats answered right back to make it 21-14. It took Ben Bryant just three plays to get the touchdown back, finding Nick Mardner for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Jefferson would then fumble the ball on the three-yard line and the Bearcats would turn that into three more points. Cincinnati had ten points in less than three minutes and scored on all three drives to open the second half.

The Arkansas offense would get the lead back to seven thanks to a 32-yard field goal from Cam Little. Rocket Sanders eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the day on the drive.

