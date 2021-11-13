Hogs tame the Tigers in overtime thriller

Arkansas wins the Battle of the Golden Boot for first time since 2015

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Saturday night, #25 Arkansas knocked off LSU, 16-13 in overtime to win the Battle of the Boot. It was the first time the Razorbacks won in Baton Rouge since 2015.

Cam Little hit a game winning field goal in overtime. The Hogs have won two straight SEC games and are 3-3 in conference play.

On the Hogs first possession Little would connect from 48 yards out to break the ice. It was Little's 15th made field goal of the season, which is the most made by a freshman kicker at Arkansas since Alex Hocker in 2010.

A 48-yarder gives us three. pic.twitter.com/o7jdiXTc2C — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021

LSU would match Little's field goal and it was a 3-3 game after the first quarter.

The Tigers would take the lead just eight seconds into the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeir would avoid a sack and find Jack Bech for a 29 yard touchdown catch.

The Hogs offense struggled in the first half. The Razorbacks picked up 18 points on their first drive and would have negative five since.

With the Tigers knocking on the door an errant snap would be recovered by Greg Brooks Jr. A huge break for Arkansas, but the offense wouldn't respond.

LSU would take a 10-3 lead into halftime.

Arkansas would get the football to start the second half and inside LSU territory KJ Jefferson would take a sack to turn the ball over on downs.

After the Tigers missed a 55 yard field goal, the Hogs would strike. Jefferson would use his legs to get Arkansas into Tiger territory. On the next play the redshirt sophomore would allude pressure and find a wide open Dominique Johnson for a 43 yard touchdown catch.

Still a ballgame pic.twitter.com/wCZflUtZXf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021

On the next drive Myles Slusher would come up with the interception. The defense continued to shine and all the momentum was on the Arkansas side.

On the ensuing drive with Little lined up from 54 yards out, the Hogs ran a fake field goal. Reid Bauer got the first down and more setting up the Razorbacks in the redzone. Little would hit a 28 yarder to put Arkansas up 13-10 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Sneaky sneaky pic.twitter.com/OMNIPJ9ejF — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 14, 2021

LSU would tie things up at 13 on a 45 yard field goal.

Arkansas would give the ball back to the Tigers with just under four minutes on the clock. Bumper Pool would stuff LSU on 3rd and 2 and the Hogs would get the ball right back with 31 seconds left in the game. Jefferson would take a knee and send the game to overtime.

It was the Razorbacks first overtime game since 2017 against Texas A&M.

LSU would start on offense and on second down Hayden Henry would sack Nussmeier for a loss of ten. On the next play the Tigers would convert a 3rd and 20.

Nussmeier would take a shot at the endzone and Montaric Brown would come up with interception.

Little would walk it off with a field goal and for the first time since 2015 Arkansas had beaten LSU.