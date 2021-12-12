Hogs strike in transfer portal again, land LSU defensive end Landon Jackson

The pass rusher from Texarkana, Texas was a four-star recruit out of high school.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight week, Sam Pittman and the Hogs have struck in the transfer portal.

Landon Jackson, a defensive end transfer from LSU, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he's committing to Arkansas.

The Texarkana, Texas native was a four-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2021. He was the eighth-rated edge defender and the No. 125 overall recruit in the cycle, according to 247Sports.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-7, 243 pounds on LSU's roster, and played in five games this past season for the Tigers.

This marks the second pick up in the transfer portal in as many weeks for the Hogs.

Last Sunday, Arkansas landed the commitment of Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Jadon Haselwood.

Haselwood is a former five-star recruit and was the No. 1-ranked WR prospect in the 2019 class.