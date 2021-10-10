Hogs ranked No. 17 in AP Poll

Arkansas falls four spots after 52-51 loss at Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dropped to No. 17 in the latest edition of the AP Top-25 Poll.

The Hogs fell just four spots after their loss in a 52-51 shootout at Ole Miss. This week, the Razorbacks and Rebels switch spots, as Ole Miss, previously at No. 17, now checks in at No. 13.

Special college football game, with a disappointing outcome. But DAMN proud to be an Arkansas Razorback today. #OneRazorback https://t.co/tJhU7hCb7K — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 9, 2021

Sam Pittman's squad returns home this week to face Auburn (11 am CT, CBS), with the Tigers falling out of the rankings after their 34-10 loss to Georgia.

And speaking of the Bulldogs, they are the new No. 1 team in the country, unanimously taking the top spot.

Georgia's rise comes after previously top-ranked Alabama fell to Texas A&M 41-38 in College Station. The Aggies jumped back into the rankings at No. 21 with the win, while the Crimson Tide fell four spots to No. 5 with the loss.

Alabama streaks snapped tonight:



- 100 straight wins vs unranked opponents (last loss in 2007); was longest streak in the AP Poll Era

- 24 straight wins by Nick Saban vs former assistants while at Alabama (was 24-0 in these games)

- 19-game win streak, longest active in the FBS pic.twitter.com/SLPXDfID14 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 10, 2021

Iowa is up to No. 2 after their top-five showdown win over Penn State 23-20 in Iowa City.

Cincinnati (No. 3), and Oklahoma (No. 4) make up the other teams in the top-five. The Sooners move up two spots after their historic 55-48 comeback win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry. With the loss, the Longhorns drop from No. 21 to out of the rankings.

Rounding out the top-10 is Ohio State (No. 6), Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 8), Oregon (No. 9) and Michigan State (No. 10).

In other parts of the SEC, Kentucky is up to No. 11, but fails to crack the top-10 despite being 6-0. They'll get their chance to do that when they visit No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, with College Gameday in attendance.

Florida is the only other SEC team in the poll, holding firm at No. 20.