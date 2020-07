Solomon Wright flips from Texas Tech to Arkansas

VIAN, Okla. — Solomon Wright is headed from Vian to Fayetteville, after flipping his commitment from Texas Tech to Arkansas Friday evening. Wright is one of the top defensive tackles in the state of Oklahoma, and becomes the 14th commitment to the Arkansas class of 2021.

Wright originally committed to Texas Tech in May, and also held offers from Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Memphis, and Kansas. The 6'0, 270 lb high school junior announced his decision Friday night on Twitter.

Woopigs🐗🐗 Proud to be a Razorback! pic.twitter.com/m8LiHmnzb8 — ᔕOᒪOᗰOᑎ ᗯᖇIᘜᕼT (@solomon__wright) July 17, 2020