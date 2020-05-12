Hogs blow 14 point 4th quarter lead; fall to Mizzou

Without Feliepe Franks Arkansas fell to 0-5 in the Battle Line rivalry.

Playing for the first time this season without Feliepe Franks, Arkansas blew a 14 point fourth quarter lead and lost to Missouri 50-47. Arkansas is now 0-5 against the Tigers in the Battle Line rivalry.

Franks didn't play due to an apparent rib injury leaving the way for KJ Jefferson to make the start.

The Tigers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The Missouri offensive drove right into Arkansas territory and kicked a 51 yard field goal. The Tigers next possession was a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive to go up 10-0 in the first quarter.

The Hogs would get themselves back in the game before the end of the quarter. Jefferson found his legs and ran for some key first downs. A holding penalty on the Tigers kept the Arkansas offense on the field and they would capitalize. Jefferson would find Blake Kern in the endzone to make it a 10-6 game after the missed extra point.

After a Tigers field goal, Jefferson would throw his second touchdown pass of the game. This time a 68 yard deep ball to Treylon Burks that tied things up at 13 late in the second quarter. Mizzou would answer right away. Larry Roundtree would score his second touchdown of the game and Arkansas once again fell behind.

Once again the Hogs would have an answer for a Missouri score. The offensive shootout in the first half continued into the next Arkansas drive. The Hogs would run a 13 play, 75 yard drive that would be capped off with a Trelon Smith eight yard touchdown run. Arkansas and Missouri were tied a 20 late in the first half.

In their final drive before the half Arkansas would see Mizzou's best defender ejected for targeting. With Nick Bolton out for the game the Razorbacks took advantage putting points on the board. The Hogs would run a fake field to set themselves up in the redzone. Jefferson would run in the one yard touchdown to put the Hogs up 27-20 at halftime.

Runnin' wild. Jefferson in the endzone! pic.twitter.com/6mhdG2aIg7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 5, 2020

The Tigers would cut into the Arkansas lead with a field goal on their first drive of the second half.

Much like they did all afternoon, the Arkansas offense would answer. Another deep drive down the field would end with a Smith touchdown. His second of the day was from 15 yards out to put the Razorbacks up 33-23.

On the second play of the fourth quarter the Tigers would kicker their third field goal of the day. Arkansas would need to defend a one possession lead in the final quarter.

It wouldn't remain a seven point lead for long. On the next drive the offense called Smith's number again and he delivered. Smith's third rushing touchdown of the day was from 15 yards out to put the Razorbacks up by 14. Mizzou would immediately answer the bell. Tyler Badie would have a 46 yard touchdown run as these two rivals traded touchdowns to once again make it a seven point game.

The Hogs would go three and out and give the ball back to Missouri. The Tigers would capitalize and drive all the way down for the touchdown on their next drive. Mizzou erased a 14 point deficit and late in the fourth quarter it was 40-40.

Arkansas would go three and out again and give the ball back to the Tigers. On the ensuing drive Badie would get his second touchdown of the game. This time from 25 yards out to put Mizzou up 47-40.

The Hogs would drive right into Tiger territory looking to tie the game. Jefferson would find Mike Woods in the endzone and the Hogs would go for two.

On the two point attempt the pass would go off and Tiger defender and into the hands of Wood. Arkansas had a 48-47 lead with 0:48 to play.