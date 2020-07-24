Greenland's Hollingsworth commits to Hogs

Defensive lineman pledges to join class of 2022

GREENLAND, Ark. — The commitments have been flowing in for Arkansas in recent weeks and one local standout joined that trend on Friday.

Greenland defensive lineman J.J. Hollingsworth announced via Twitter that he was committing to the Razorbacks as part of the 2022 class, the first member of that group. Hollingsworth, a 6-foot-3, 245 lineman, picked up the offer on July 11 and needed less than two weeks to make the pledge.

As a sophomore, Hollingsworth is ranked as the No. 32 strong side defensive end in the country according to 247 Sports.