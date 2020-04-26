Former Hogs sign as free agents

Undrafted Razorbacks get a shot at the NFL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sosa Agim and Kamren Curl were the only two Arkansas players selected in the 2020 NFL draft, by Denver and Washington respectively. But a plethora of former Hogs will be getting a shot at the pros, signing with teams as undrafted free agents.

Scoota Harris going undrafted came as a bit of a surprise to some, but he didn't last long as a free agent, quickly signing with the New England Patriots.

Devwah Whaley saw his playing time gradually decrease at Arkansas, due to injuries and the addition of Rakeem Boyd, but he will get a shot in the NFL, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase Harrell made the switch to tight end last year at Arkansas, and now will get a chance to prove himself in the pro ranks, signing with San Francisco.