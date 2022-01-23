Former Georgia DB Latavious Brini commits to Arkansas

Hogs land fifth four-star transfer of the cycle.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Yet another SEC defender is packing his bags, moving to Fayetteville, and transferring to play for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The latest is former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini, announcing Sunday his commitment to play for the Hogs.

Brini spent the past four seasons at Georgia, including winning a national championship with the Bulldogs earlier this month. As part of the title campaign, Brini started 11 of 15 games, totalling 38 tackles and was second on the team with eight pass breakups.

The South Florida native was rated as the 7th best uncommitted prospect in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, and becomes Arkansas' fifth four-star transfer of the current cycle. His commitment vaults the Razorbacks up to fourth in 247Sports' transfer portal team rankings, just behind LSU, USC and Ole Miss.

Arkansas' transfer portal commits so far this cycle:

Jadon Haselwood - Oklahoma WR (4-star)

Landon Jackson - LSU EDGE (4-star)

Drew Sanders - Alabama LB (4-star)

Dwight McGlothern - LSU DB (4-star)

Cade Fortin - South Florida QB