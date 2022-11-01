Former Arkansas safety Joe Foucha to transfer to LSU

Foucha, a New Orleans native, played four seasons for the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas safety Joe Foucha will play at Razorback Stadium on November 12th.

When Foucha takes the field, he'll do so as a member of the LSU Tigers.

Foucha took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he is transferring to the Hogs SEC West rivals.

I got that beast in my eyes look like Tyson! #NewEra #geauxtigers COMING HOME! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Lv4A9CLb6e — Joe Foucha (@Joe_Foucha) January 12, 2022

The decision represents a move home for Foucha, a New Orleans native. Foucha was a three-star coming out of McDonough 35 High School, rated as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Louisiana according to the 247Sports.

Foucha played four seasons at Arkansas, including appearing in all 13 games this past season.