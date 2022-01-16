Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders transferring to Arkansas

Sanders appeared in seven games this past season for the Crimson Tide, and was a 5-star recruit in the 2020 class.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' latest win in the transfer portal comes from a fellow SEC West school.

Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders announced Sunday he will be transferring within the division, choosing to head to Fayetteville and commit to the Razorbacks.

I am excited to announce that I will continue my football career at the University of Arkansas!! Signed and ready to go to work!! #GoHogs — Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) January 16, 2022

The sophomore linebacker played in 14 total games for the Crimson Tide, appearing in seven games each of the previous two seasons.

This past season, he tallied 24 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections, while also appearing in the CFP National Championship game for Alabama.

A native of Denton, Texas, Sanders was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, rated as the No. 22 overall player and the No. 1 rated ATH in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

With Sanders' commitment, Arkansas has now landed three players in the transfer portal this cycle, with all of them rated as four-star transfers.