Five things to know ahead of Arkansas-UAPB

The Hogs make the trip to Little Rock to face the Golden Lions before hitting the bye week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas plays host Saturday to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

It'll be the final game for the Hogs before they get their bye week, with just four games remaining on the regular season schedule when they get back from the break.

Here's five things to know before the Razorbacks and Golden Lions take the field at War Memorial.

1. Return to Little Rock

The Razorbacks return to the state capital after a short break. Arkansas last played in Little Rock in 2019, in a 24-14 loss to Missouri. In 2020, the Hogs did not play at War Memorial due to the pandemic shortened season, only playing true home and away games (including playing Texas A&M in Bryan-College Stations as opposed to Arlington.)

Arkansas will be looking to break a three-game losing streak in Little Rock, with its last win there coming back in 2013 in a 31-21 victory against Samford.

Check out this time-lapse of the @ArkRazorbacks Hog being painted on the War Memorial Stadium field. Get your tickets as they take on the UAPB Golden Lions on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. in this historic matchup. Tickets & traffic route map: https://t.co/rbb98E9Cer pic.twitter.com/K2p7jpphlb — War Memorial Stadium (@WMStadium) October 18, 2021

2. Renewing the In-State Rivalries

While the Razorbacks are breaking a short hiatus from playing in Little Rock, they'll be breaking an even longer streak of not playing other schools from within the state of Arkansas.

In fact, the Hogs haven't played a fellow in-state school since 1944, when they pummelled Arkansas-Monticello. This will be the first ever meeting between the Razorbacks and Golden Lions.

It won't take another 77 years to see another in-state matchup though. Arkansas is schedule to play UAPB again in Little Rock in 2024, and followed by an anticipated meeting with Arkansas State in 2025, also at War Memorial.

3. A look at UAPB

The Golden Lions have struggled to pick up wins this season, coming into Week 8 with a 1-5 record, including 0-4 in the SWAC.

It's a bit of a surprising turnaround after UAPB won the SWAC Western Division back in the spring season with a 4-0 record.

A big issue for head coach Doc Gamble's squad has been turnovers. His team ranks last in the SWAC in turnover margin (-1.17/game) and are 116th in the FCS in turnovers lost (15).

One bright side for the Golden Lions has been the ability to create havoc in the backfield defensively.

They rank second in the conference and fifth in the FCS in tackles for loss with 8.2 per game. Additionally, their mark of 2.5 sacks per game ranks 5th in their conference.

4. Big point spread

The bookmakers in Vegas certainly expect this to be an easy win for Arkansas, with the Hogs currently sitting at around 48-point favorites depending where you look.

If Saturday's game plays out the way many expect it to, it could be a chance for Arkansas to give a lot of younger players some valuable live game experience.

Sam Pittman confirmed this week that some underclassmen in the secondary have been getting more reps in practice.

It could also provide a chance to see more of Malik Hornsby at quarterback. The only time Hornsby has gotten extended run this season was when he was thrown into the Texas A&M game when KJ Jefferson was out for a quarter through injury.

Hornsby only attempted three passes the whole game, completing just one of them for seven yards. Pittman admitted after the game that Arkansas needed to let the young QB run the normal offense as opposed to a specific package that they have for Hornsby.

Saturday could be the perfect situation to do just that, and at the same time, start Jefferson's bye week a little early and give him some much needed rest.

5. When, where to watch

Hogs are heading to The Rock! pic.twitter.com/77F0nI1iTd — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 19, 2021

Saturday's game ends Arkansas' run of games in the national spotlight, but it doesn't get them out of the morning time slot.

The game will air on SEC Network at 11 a.m., with it being the fourth straight morning kick off for the Hogs.