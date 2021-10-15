Five things to know ahead of Arkansas-Auburn

The 17th ranked Razorbacks return home for the first time in almost a month. Can they make it a successful homecoming against the Tigers?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 17 Arkansas returns to Razorback Stadium on Saturday when it hosts Auburn (11 am, CBS).

Here's five things to know before the Hogs and Tigers take the field.

1. Matchup History

Auburn holds an 18-11-2 all-time lead in the series, with the 18th win being arguably the most controversial of the rivalry.

As many Hogs fans unfortunately remember, Arkansas fell last year at Jordan-Hare on call that should've gone much differently.

After the Razorbacks had comeback from a 17-0 deficit to lead 28-27, Auburn got the ball back with two minutes left.

On that final Tiger drive, Bo Nix attempted to spike the ball as Auburn was looking to stop the clock and set up the winning field goal.

Except, Nix fumbled the snap and then proceed to spike the ball backwards. A play that should've been ruled a live ball fumble, was ruled intentional grounding because there apparently was no clear recovery by any team (the Razorbacks quite clearly recovered the ball on the play).

Auburn kept possession, kicked the game-winning field goal, and turned what would've been a 2-1 start for Sam Pittman into a heart-breaking, unforgettable loss.

2. Stopping the Run

For Auburn and for Arkansas, the main key for Saturday is the same: run the ball on offense, stop the run on defense.

That's oversimplified to an extent, but with two teams that really do like to run the ball, it makes sense that there will be a heavy emphasis on controlling both sides of the ground game.

Offensively, both teams are in the top half of the SEC in moving the ball on the ground. Arkansas ranks 4th in the conference with 244.8 rush yards per game, while Auburn ranks 6th at 206.2 per game.

Both the Razorbacks and Tigers have pair of running backs that will dominate the touches, as well as running quarterbacks that can move the sticks as well.

While Arkansas has KJ Jefferson with Trelon Smith and Rocket Sanders toting the rock (Sanders has done so especially well recently), Auburn has Bo Nix with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter joining him in the backfield. Hunter leads the Tigers in rushing with 465 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter. 94 yards. Untouched.



The longest TD run in @AuburnFootball history 🦅 pic.twitter.com/O0Cyxlc4jU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 11, 2021

Defensively, Auburn has been better than Arkansas so far stopping the run.

The Tigers are a solid 3rd in the SEC, only allowing 104.7 yards per game on the ground.

Meanwhile, Arkansas ranks 11th in the conference and 98th in FBS in rush defense, allowing 179.2 yards per game.

The Hogs run defense was off to a good start through four weeks, but the losses to Georgia and Ole Miss have exposed concern on that side of the ball.

The Bulldogs racked up 273 rush yards, only for the Rebels to surpass that total with 324 rush yards.

Granted, Arkansas ran for 350 yards against Ole Miss. If the Hogs can be the only team tomorrow for 300 yards, even 200 yards, they'll likely be in very good shape.

3. Explosive Plays

Another revelation from the Ole Miss game is that the Hogs defense is struggling with allowing big plays, while the offense continues to produce explosive plays with a variety of playmakers.

The Rebels hit the Hogs with touchdowns of 68, 67, 51 and 34 yards. Arkansas won the time of possession, but Ole Miss scoring so quickly and easily, the Hogs offense had to continually come back with a response.

Fortunately for Arkansas, the offense was up to the task. KJ Jefferson was fantastic, with over 600 yards of offense and six total scores. Treylon Burks had 136 yards and a score, while Rocket Sanders had his best game with 139 yards on 17 carries.

YOU GOT MOSSED



BACK-TO-BACK GRABS BY TREYLON BURKS 🤯 @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/4FlR80d3VS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 9, 2021

While the Hogs now know they can strike with explosive plays, they should have success if they can methodically drive the ball into the red zone. The Tigers currently have the worst red zone defense in the SEC, allowing points on 94.7% of opposing teams drives inside the 20-yard line.

4. Passing the Ball

While rushing the ball will be important, the Razorbacks can still look to have success through the air.

Auburn's defense ranks 12th in the SEC in passing efficiency against, with a mark of 124.15.

That's good news for Jefferson, who took a step forward in the pass game at Ole Miss. Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, matching Heisman-contender Matt Corral stride for stride in the shootout in Oxford.

Bo Nix has posted pedestrian numbers through the air this season, including on the road where he's averaged 220 yards per game.

If Arkansas can get Auburn into a shootout like they did at Ole Miss, the Hogs offense so far has shown it's better equipped to come out on top in that sort of game.

5. Can Home Crowd Make the Difference

Arkansas has played against one Power Five team this season at Razorback Stadium.

That was the 40-21 smacking of Texas, which served to put Arkansas on the map toward the start of the season.

The crowd played a big factor in that game. A sold out Razorback Stadium forced Texas into numerous false starts, and the Hogs seemed to feed off that energy throughout the game.

Saturday against Auburn will be another sell out. With the 11 am start, Pittman and the Hogs have been calling on students and fans to turn out and give Arkansas an electric environment and home field advantage.