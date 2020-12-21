Franks Named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

Feliepe Franks joined the Hogs coming off an ankle injury in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt senior QB Feleipe Franks has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America in conjunction with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization.



In the third game of the 2019 season versus Kentucky, while playing for Florida, Franks suffered a dislocated ankle that contained a fracture. He missed the remainder of the 2019 season and began a six-to-nine-month recovery. He transferred to Arkansas, won the starting job, and guided the Razorbacks to their most SEC wins since 2016.

🏆 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓 🏆



Coming back from an ankle injury in 2019, Feleipe Franks is a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Semifinalist 💪



📰: https://t.co/AcUKZZ4Coh pic.twitter.com/itIG2YzsUO — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 21, 2020

Franks has thrown for two 300+ yard games this season, including a career-best 339 yards against LSU. He tossed four touchdown passes at No. 13 Auburn, the most by a Razorback quarterback since 2015 and tied for eighth-most in program history. Franks is also the first Arkansas quarterback since 2000 to throw for 200+ yards in each of the season’s first eight games. His 68.5% completion percentage through nine games is on pace to set the school’s single-season record (Kevin Scanlon, 1979, 66.2%).

Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Semi-Finalists

Jarek Broussard, Sophomore, RB, Colorado

Evan Finegan, Junior, P, Buffalo

Feleipe Franks, Redshirt Senior, QB, Arkansas

Jake Funk, Senior, RB, Maryland

Daelin Hayes, Senior, DE, Notre Dame

Collin Hill, Senior, QB, South Carolina

Kenneth Horsey, Sophomore, OL, Kentucky

Silas Kelly, Senior, LB, Coastal Carolina

Eric Kendzior, Redshirt Senior, DL, Louisiana Tech

Dylan Moses, Senior, LB, Alabama

Kyle Pugh, Senior, LB, Northern Illinois

Tylan Wallace, Senior, WR, Oklahoma State

Rashad Weaver, Senior, DL, Pittsburgh

James Wiggins, Senior, S, Cincinnati