Fans flock to local businesses to watch the Hogs defeat Aggies in Arlington

Saturday (Sept. 25) the Razorbacks played their first road game. Fans flocked to area restaurants to celebrate the win and support the economy.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Despite the Razorbacks not playing at home, fans still got out to local restaurants to cheer on the Hogs together.

Fans gathered at Beef ‘O Brady’s Sports Grill in Bentonville from the start of the game to the end of the game.

“I am so pumped,” said Hog fan Sheldon Dacey. “It’s amazing this year. Let’s go Razorbacks, come on now baby.”

Before the Hogs first touchdown, fans like Austin Robinson were confident in a win.

“Yeah, I feel good,” Robinson said. “I feel good. I feel like we got it."

Hogs dominated Texas A & M with a score of 10 to 3 in the first quarter.

“A & M can’t keep up with our team's speed," said Hog fan Michael Benneton. “They haven’t played a team like this all season."

“They come on the field, they don’t care who’s in front of them,” Dacey said. “They don’t care who it is. They are coming out with the same energy."

The Hogs went into halftime 17 to 3.

“I’m feeling confident,” said a Texas A&M fan during the third quarter. “We’re making some adjustments at halftime, we may have a comeback right here."

“Texas has not seen a team like this,” Benneton said. “I guess Arkansas is going to own Texas this year.”

In the third quarter, Arkansas continued to lead 17 to 10.

“I think we got three more touchdowns in us,” said a Hogs fan.