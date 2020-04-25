Curl goes to Washington in 7th round

Arkansas safety the second Razorback selected

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took until the final round, but a second Razorback was taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Washington Redskins took Kamren Curl with the 216th overall pick in the draft, after Sosa Agim went 95th overall to Denver.

Curl left Arkansas after his junior season, a year where he picked up 76 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles, one of which he returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

Curl was forced into duty due to injury as a freshman, then went on to start 33 of 34 games he appeared in as a Razorback across his three years with Arkansas.