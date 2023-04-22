Class of 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf commits to Razorbacks

Metcalf is younger brother of current Arkansas freshman defensive back TJ Metcalf.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas football team added its fourth commitment of the weekend Saturday, landing the younger brother of a current Razorback.

Class of 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf announced his commitment to the Hogs on Saturday via social media.

The Pinson, Alabama native chose Arkansas over offers from schools like Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech. Metcalf is rated as a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which lists Metcalf as the No. 82-ranked cornerback in the country.

Metcalf is the younger brother of current Arkansas freshman defensive back TJ Metcalf, who joined the Hogs as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class.