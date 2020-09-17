Changes fans can expect at Razorback Stadium during the 2020 football season

Due to COVID-19 health and safety regulations, capacity inside the stadium will be limited to 16,500 fans.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We’re a little bit more than one week away from the start of Arkansas Razorback Football and this year fans can expect to see some major changes.

Razorback Stadium is empty but soon it will be filled again with the roar of the crowd calling the hogs but with a capacity limit of 16,500 fans.

“We were able to develop a plan that was approved within all of the health and safety mandates that are out in place for any major outdoor events like this," said Rick Thorpe, Deputy Director of Athletics for External Engagement.



The footprint of the parking lot will be condensed and there will be shuttle service from lot 56.

A big change this year will be no tailgating.

“We’ll open the parking lots a little bit later then we have in the past. Those will open two and a half hours prior to kick," said Chris Pohl, Senior Associate Athletic Director.

People will notice social distancing markers throughout the stadium and masks are required from the time fans enter the stadium until they leave.

“The only time that there is a reprieve on that is when you actively eating or drinking. If you’ve got a medical issue related to mask-wearing," Pohl said.



While the digital scanner isn’t new, all tickets this year will be mobile-only.

“We’re trying time eliminate to the extent that we can touchpoints for people," Pohl said.

Razorback Athletics will be pulling old video and sounds to pump through the stadium.

Cheer and band performances won’t be on the field but will be played on the big screen.

“We’re going to do the best job we can at messaging in advance, "Thorpe said. "Messaging in mass on game day. Trying to educate everyone that we need everyone to be safe and sound and do the right thing to allow us to have events."

About 1,600 tickets have been reserved for students, and 500 for the away team.

Fans can also buy a cardboard cutout for $50 to put in the stands.