Catalon Earns FWAA Freshman All-American Recognition

Catalon was the only FBS player to total 95+ tackles with three interceptions in the regular season, and the first SEC freshman since Tennessee’s Eric Berry in 2007 to have at least 86 stops and three picks. The dynamic defensive back tied for the FBS freshman lead with 99 total tackles while also posting 2.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 9.9 tackles per game also tied for the FBS freshmen lead and ranked fourth among all SEC players. He made a career-best 16 tackles against LSU, totaling five games of 12 or more tackles, second in the country behind All-American teammate Grant Morgan. Catalon became the first Hog to intercept passes in back-to-back games since at least 1997 when he did so against LSU and Florida. He has also been named to The Athletic's Freshman All-America first team and Phil Steele All-American third team. Catalon earned AP All-SEC first team and coaches’ All-SEC second team honors, and is one of 32 student-athletes named to the 20th annual FWAA Freshman All-American Team.