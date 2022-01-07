Bumper Pool to return to Arkansas for 2022 season

Pool led Razorbacks with 125 tackles in 2021 season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Razorbacks will bring back a major piece of their defense in 2022.

Senior linebacker Bumper Pool announced Friday he will return to Arkansas for his final year of eligibility.

Pool, a fourth-year senior, is eligible for a fifth year after the NCAA granted every player on a 2020 roster an extra year due to that Covid-shortened season.

With Pool's return, the Hogs get a lot in the production and leadership department.

The Lucas, Tex. native led the team this year with 125 tackles, finishing third in the SEC, and earned 2nd-team All-SEC honors.

He was part of the senior linebacker trio that, along with Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, became only the second Arkansas defensive trio in which all three players recorded at least 100 tackles in a season.

With Morgan and Henry having exhausted their eligibility, the Hogs will at least return 1/3 of that trio.

Pool will also serve as one of the few returning starters for next season across the entire defense, after graduation, declarations for the NFL Draft and transfers.