Bryce Stephens commits to Arkansas

Speedy wide receiver is 18th member of class of 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bryce Stephens, a three-star wide receiver from Oklahoma City, committed to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks Sunday afternoon.

Stephens tweeted out his decision, saying it was his dream ever since he was just a kid playing with his brother.

The John Marshall high school athlete chose Arkansas over numerous offers, including Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and Nebraska. The 6'0, 170-pound wide-out runs a 4.3 40 yard dash, so Hog fans should get ready for that electric speed.

Justin Stepp and Jon Cooper lead his recruitment, which started with an offer last year from Chad Morris. Stephens becomes the 18th member of the Arkansas class of 2021, the sixth from Oklahoma, and the third wide receiver.