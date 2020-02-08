Bryce Stephens commits to Arkansas

Speedy wide receiver is 18th member of class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bryce Stephens, a three-star wide receiver from Oklahoma City, committed to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks Sunday afternoon.

Stephens tweeted out his decision, saying it was his dream ever since he was just a kid playing with his brother.

The John Marshall high school athlete chose Arkansas over numerous offers, including Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and Nebraska. The 6'0, 170-pound wide-out runs a 4.3 40 yard dash, so Hog fans should get ready for that electric speed.