Bauer wins Mortell Award for nation's best holder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer is the winner of the 2021 Mortell Award, which goes to the nation's top holder.
Bauer formed part of a Razorback field goal unit that converted 20-of-24 attempts this season and all 46 extra-point attempts.
He also converted two fake-field goals in consecutive weeks.
The most memorable one came in the November loss at Alabama, where he threw a 2nd half touchdown pass to Blake Kern to pull the Hogs to within a score of the Crimson Tide. The other fake field-goal conversion came on a first down run against LSU in Baton Rouge.
The winner of the Mortell Award gets to choose a charity to support, and Bauer has chosen to raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Boys and Girls Club.