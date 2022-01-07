x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Football

Bauer wins Mortell Award for nation's best holder

Formed part of field-goal unit that converted 20-of-24 attempts this season, also succeeded on two fake field-goals.
Credit: Twitter/@ReidBauer70

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer is the winner of the 2021 Mortell Award, which goes to the nation's top holder.

Bauer formed part of a Razorback field goal unit that converted 20-of-24 attempts this season and all 46 extra-point attempts.

He also converted two fake-field goals in consecutive weeks. 

The most memorable one came in the November loss at Alabama, where he threw a 2nd half touchdown pass to Blake Kern to pull the Hogs to within a score of the Crimson Tide. The other fake field-goal conversion came on a first down run against LSU in Baton Rouge.

The winner of the Mortell Award gets to choose a charity to support, and Bauer has chosen to raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Boys and Girls Club. 

In Other News

Rockin' Razorback New Year's Eve Special | Full Show