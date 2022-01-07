Bauer wins Mortell Award for nation's best holder

Formed part of field-goal unit that converted 20-of-24 attempts this season, also succeeded on two fake field-goals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas punter Reid Bauer is the winner of the 2021 Mortell Award, which goes to the nation's top holder.

“In the last few games, defenses weren’t even rushing due to the threat of a fake. Pair that with his laces-out percentage and it was clear - this kid is the full package.”



Bauer formed part of a Razorback field goal unit that converted 20-of-24 attempts this season and all 46 extra-point attempts.

He also converted two fake-field goals in consecutive weeks.

The most memorable one came in the November loss at Alabama, where he threw a 2nd half touchdown pass to Blake Kern to pull the Hogs to within a score of the Crimson Tide. The other fake field-goal conversion came on a first down run against LSU in Baton Rouge.