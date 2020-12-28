Texas Bowl preview

Arkansas preps for first bowl game since 2016

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time since 2016 Arkansas has found their way to postseason football. The team is set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on New Years Eve on ESPN.

Going to a bowl game isn’t good enough for this team, they want to win it.

“There’s not a bad bowl and there’s especially not a bad bowl if you win it,' said Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

“There’s no this bowl is better than this bowl, the bowls you win are the best bowls and those are the ones you remember," said Arkansas senior Grant Morgan.

What stands in their way is a TCU team looking for redemption of their own and it starts with quarterback Max Duggan.

“What he is, is a winner and he will that team to win and he can make you miss, and he can run the ball, he can throw the ball," said Pittman.

“They run the ball probably better than anyone we’ve seen consistently the way their offense is designed, we’ve got to be able to stop the run we’ve got to get back to playing how we did earlier in the year,' said Morgan.

"It feels good to be in bowl practice."



Hogs and Frogs in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

The TCU defense has been the backbone of Gary Patterson TCU teams coming at you with their 4-2-5 scheme.

“I think they’re a really good team, I think they’re good on the back end up front they are very active, but it will be a challenge for us, and you know we like challenges," said Arkansas senior Feliepe Franks.

“They do a lot of disruptive things up front a lot of movement, a lot of blitzing, a lot of line stunts," said Pittman.

A Texas Bowl bid is a big success for Pittman in his first year as head coach and he knows the future is bright in Fayetteville,

“I think we’re headed in the right direction and if there’s disappointing in the season its because we didn’t get enough wins," said Pittman.

For now, the focus is on Thursday and what the Hogs must do to come home with a bowl victory.

“You know just getting the bowl ring and getting the gear and getting the trophy and different things of that nature are something that our kids will remember forever," said Pittman.