Arkansas unveils 2021 football schedule

6 games coming to Razorback Stadium next season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday Arkansas released its 2021 football schedule. The Razorbacks will begin the season on Saturday September 4th against the Rice Owls.

The team will play six games at Razorback Stadium in 2021. Arkansas will also host Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry at War Memorial Stadium.

Outside of their usual SEC opponents, Arkansas will once again take on Georgia, but this time in Athens. When the Hogs take on Texas A&M it will return to AT&T Stadium next season, with Arkansas as the acting home team.

Arkansas will play Rice, Texas, Georgia Southern and Arkansas Pine Bluff for its non-conference slate.

The Hogs currently have the highest number of SEC seniors returning next season as they look to continue their success from 2020.