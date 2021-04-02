Arkansas football adds to coaching staff

Pittman brings in 3 new coaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas football announced the addition of three new coaches to Sam Pittman's staff. Cody Kennedy is taking over the team’s tight ends, Jermial Ashley was tabbed to lead the defensive line and Michael Scherer has been promoted to lead the Hogs’ linebackers.

Kennedy comes over from Tulane where the Wave's offense was ranked in the top 20 each of the previous two seasons.

Ashley joins the Hogs staff after six years as the defensive line coach at Tulsa. Both Kennedy and Ashley coached with Pittman at Georgia.