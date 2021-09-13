Arkansas vs. Texas A&M SEC matchup to air on CBS

The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fans can tune into CBS Saturday, Sept. 25, to watch the Razorbacks take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Coming off their big win against Texas, the Hogs will host Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18. Fans can watch that game on the SEC Network.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Aggies are currently ranked No. 7.