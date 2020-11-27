Arkansas vs. Missouri football game rescheduled for Dec. 5, game against Alabama pushed back

The Alabama at Arkansas game that was scheduled for Dec. 5 will now be played at a later date.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC announced Friday (Nov. 27) that the Arkansas at Missouri football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 will now be played on Dec. 5. 2020.

The game was initially rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Razorback football program, according to an SEC spokesperson.

The revised SEC football schedule for Dec. 5 now includes:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia